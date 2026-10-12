Monday, October 12, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 12, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
12-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.66 PKR
Rs. 398.30/ltr
DIESEL
+0.52 PKR
Rs. 396.24/ltr
Headlines
Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Shehbaz Sharif forms 11-member committee to monitor affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘Always Lalisa’ sparks fresh fan frenzy with global theatrical release Ishaq Dar witnesses MoU agreement to modernize degree attestation services Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

Can muscle really turn into fat? The truth behind the gym myth

When people stop exercising, particularly strength training, they may gradually lose some of the muscle they built.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The truth behind the gym myth you need to know

Gym regulars who take a break from working out may worry that their hard-earned muscle is turning into fat, but fitness experts say the body does not work that way.


Leigh Breen, a professor of muscle physiology at the University of Leicester, says muscle and fat are two distinct types of tissue, and there is no known biological process that allows one to turn directly into the other. The concern is common among people who return to exercise after weeks or months away from the gym.


“Muscle turning into fat” is a popular fitness myth, but the changes people notice during a workout break have a different explanation.


When people stop exercising, particularly strength training, they may gradually lose some of the muscle they built. At the same time, continuing to eat the same amount of food while burning fewer calories can lead to an increase in body fat.


These changes can make the body look and feel different, creating the impression that muscle has turned into fat. In reality, muscle loss and fat gain are separate processes.


How long does it take for the body to change?


The effects of a workout break depend on a person's activity level, diet and reason for stopping. Someone who skips the gym for a couple of weeks but continues walking and staying active may experience fewer changes than someone who remains inactive for an extended period because of an injury.


Diet also plays an important role. Breen recommends maintaining adequate protein intake while slightly reducing calorie consumption during periods of reduced physical activity. This can help support muscle maintenance and limit unwanted fat gain.


Should gym-goers worry about taking a break?


A short break from exercise does not automatically erase months of hard work. Changes in muscle and fat mass can occur over time, but small fluctuations are generally normal.


The bigger picture matters more than a few days away from the gym. Consistent exercise, balanced nutrition and sustainable habits over months and years are more important than maintaining a perfect workout routine every week.


For fitness enthusiasts worried about losing their progress, the message is simple: Muscle does not turn into fat. However, changes in activity, eating habits and body composition can affect how the body looks and feels.


Taking time to recover, adjusting food intake when activity decreases and returning to a consistent routine can help people maintain a healthier relationship with fitness without unnecessary fear.

Recommended

‘Rest well, live well’ by following ongoing trend of sleep maxing

‘Rest well, live well’ by following ongoing trend of sleep maxing
Healthy lifestyle and dietary habits can help reduce depression

Healthy lifestyle and dietary habits can help reduce depression
Healthy lifestyle can help reduce fat build-up in arteries

Healthy lifestyle can help reduce fat build-up in arteries
Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend

Young adults embrace new food lifestyle trend
Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist

Goth-Corp takes over as celebrities give office style a dark twist
Aging populations to strain Western public finances, Moody's warns

Aging populations to strain Western public finances, Moody's warns
Usman Virk 777 takes his social media following beyond the screen

Usman Virk 777 takes his social media following beyond the screen
Experts warn against starting day with these foods

Experts warn against starting day with these foods
Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze

Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze
Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs

Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs
Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off

Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off
‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend

‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend