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Sauron’s next move could change everything in ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 3

According to McKay, the creative team is proud of the first two seasons.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The change does not mean the series will abandon the events of its earlier seasons

A new chapter is about to unfold in Middle-earth, and fans of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" have plenty of reasons to get excited. Prime Video’s fantasy series is preparing to shift gears in Season 3, with co-showrunner Patrick McKay promising a fresh storytelling approach, a five-year time jump and a stronger focus on Sauron’s mission to forge the One Ring.

In an interview with IGN, McKay revealed that the upcoming season aims to take the show to a new level after the demanding production of its first two seasons, which were filmed back-to-back.


“I think our goal for Season 3 is really to blow the doors off the hinges,” McKay told IGN, hinting at bigger developments and a bold new direction for the series.

According to McKay, the creative team is proud of the first two seasons but sees the next installment as an opportunity to turn the page and introduce a new phase of the story.


“We're really proud of seasons 1 and 2, but for us, now, in some ways, we're starting a whole new story. This is turning the page on the show,” he said.


However, the change does not mean the series will abandon the events of its earlier seasons. Instead, Season 3 is expected to feel like a soft reboot, giving longtime viewers a new direction while offering newcomers an easier way to enter the world of Middle-earth.


One of the biggest changes coming in Season 3 is a five-year time jump, which will move the story forward and give the series room to explore new developments.


At the center of the action will be Sauron and his efforts to forge the One Ring, a powerful artifact that plays a major role in the larger Lord of the Rings saga.


The shift could bring fresh conflicts, new challenges and a deeper look at Sauron's growing influence, giving fans another reason to follow the unfolding battle for power.


McKay explained that he and fellow co-showrunner J.D. Payne are fans of television series that use time jumps to refresh their storytelling.


He pointed to Battlestar Galactica and Halt and Catch Fire as examples of shows that have successfully used this approach, adding that the technique can create an exciting experience for viewers.


The challenge now is to deliver a story that feels fresh without losing the characters, conflicts and mythology that brought viewers to the series in the first place.

The Rings of Power Season 3 is reported to be scheduled for release on Nov. 11. Viewers should check Prime Video's official announcements for confirmation of the release date and regional availability.

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