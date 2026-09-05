Sunday, September 6, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, September 6, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Mexican Musician Jonathan Meléndez killed with pregnant wife in tragedy, sparking widespread mourning Bolivia military barracks explosion kills at least 10, injures dozens Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion hugging face deal NEPRA hikes electricity prices through monthly and quarterly adjustments BTS members AI content spark fierce backlash, dividing fans online Sydney swelters as extreme spring heat raises bushfire risk Bangladesh measles outbreak nears 1,000 child deaths as cases surge U.S. approves $6.1B in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iraq Karachi assault case: two suspects arrested Bol News is Pakistan’s leading digital news platform, delivering accurate, timely, and engaging news. Mexican Musician Jonathan Meléndez killed with pregnant wife in tragedy, sparking widespread mourning Bolivia military barracks explosion kills at least 10, injures dozens Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion hugging face deal NEPRA hikes electricity prices through monthly and quarterly adjustments BTS members AI content spark fierce backlash, dividing fans online Sydney swelters as extreme spring heat raises bushfire risk Bangladesh measles outbreak nears 1,000 child deaths as cases surge U.S. approves $6.1B in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iraq Karachi assault case: two suspects arrested

Mexican Musician Jonathan Meléndez killed with pregnant wife in tragedy, sparking widespread mourning

The Camilo Séptimo band, formed in Mexico City in 2013, paid tribute to the musician on social media.

Web Desk September 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Jonathan Meléndez killed with pregnant wife in tragedy

MEXICO: A shocking tragedy has sent Mexico’s music community into mourning after Camilo Séptimo keyboardist Jonathan Meléndez, his pregnant wife "Ana Paula Barragán', their 3-year-old daughter and a 21-year-old domestic worker were found shot dead at their home in Atizapán de Zaragoza, near Mexico City.

The deadly attack has sparked grief and outrage, while authorities investigate what led to the brutal killings. Meléndez, a member of the Mexican indie rock band. Authorities said Barragán, 35, was about four months pregnant when she was killed.

Their daughter, Sofía, was also among the victims, along with a 21-year-old woman who worked for the family. The deaths have shocked fans, with many expressing disbelief over the loss of an entire family and questioning how such a devastating attack could happen inside their home.

In another heartbreaking detail, the couple’s 6-year-old son was found alive and unharmed. His survival has added another painful dimension to a case that has drawn widespread attention across social media and Mexico’s entertainment community.

Authorities said some of the victims were found with their hands tied. The family’s dog was also discovered dead at the residence. Officials have not publicly confirmed a motive, leaving investigators to piece together what happened inside the upscale residential complex.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the killings. Authorities said one suspect, identified as Diego Sebastián, allegedly had a business relationship with one of the victims and may have used that connection to gain access to the home. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The Camilo Séptimo band, formed in Mexico City in 2013, paid tribute to the musician on social media, honoring his life, music and the impact he had on those around him, it rose to prominence with its 2014 EP and released its debut album, “Óleos,” in 2017. The album reached No. 10 on the Mexican albums chart. The group later released three more albums, with its latest, “Jardín de las almas,” arriving in 2023. The latest murder case has left fans confronting a harsh reality even a quiet family home can become the scene of unimaginable violence.

Recommended

Katy Perry’s World Cup performance slot sparks online debate

Katy Perry’s World Cup performance slot sparks online debate
Mexico bomb attacks fuel fears as cartel violence escalates nationwide

Mexico bomb attacks fuel fears as cartel violence escalates nationwide
FIFA World Cup: Mexico reaches Round of 16 with win over Ecuador

FIFA World Cup: Mexico reaches Round of 16 with win over Ecuador
FIFA World Cup 2026 festivities begin in Mexico

FIFA World Cup 2026 festivities begin in Mexico