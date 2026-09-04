IU sparks excitement with a mysterious new release

Singer returns with new music after a year away

SEOUL: After a year away from new music, IU is giving fans something to look forward to. The South Korean singer-songwriter and actor will release a digital single Sept. 10, her agency EDAM Entertainment announced Friday.

The release marks her return to music after an ear disorder disrupted her concert plans and delayed her sixth studio album.

EDAM announced the comeback with a teaser posted on IU’s official social media accounts. The video revealed that the song will be released at 6 p.m. Korea Standard Time, but the agency did not disclose its title or provide further details.

The teaser features retro computer-screen visuals with the words “IU DIGITAL SINGLE,” alongside a mysterious symbol combining a crescent moon, an orbit and a glowing sphere.

The music featured in the teaser previously appeared in a video IU posted in late August titled “Dear Star, make my wish come true.” The brief preview sparked speculation among fans, who began wondering whether it hinted at new music from the singer.

The upcoming single will be IU’s first new song since “Bye, Summer,” which was released Sept. 10, 2025. The agency said IU surprised fans with that release last year and is returning with new music on the same date this year as a special gift.

IU, 33, is one of South Korea’s leading solo artists. Her music schedule was disrupted by a flare-up of patulous Eustachian tube, a condition in which the Eustachian tube remains abnormally open.

Because of the condition, IU canceled standalone concerts in Goyang, near Seoul, that were scheduled for this month. She also postponed her sixth studio album, with a new release date yet to be announced.

The singer will also mark her 18th year in the entertainment industry with the return of two concert films to theaters. The films, featuring concerts from 2022 and 2024, are scheduled to screen from Sept. 9 through Sept. 22.

The new single gives fans their first major musical update from IU since her health-related schedule changes, while anticipation continues for her delayed studio album.