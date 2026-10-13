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Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Sri Lanka announce 15-Member squad for Pakistan Test series

According to the announced schedule, the first Test will begin on Nov. 9 in Rawalpindi.

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lanka Cricket has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, with Kusal Mendis appointed captain.

According to the announced schedule, the first Test will begin on Nov. 9 in Rawalpindi, while the second and final match is scheduled to start on Nov. 17 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Sri Lanka will also play a three-day practice match in Islamabad from Nov. 4 to prepare for the Test series and adapt to local conditions ahead of the opening match.

The warm-up fixture will give the visiting players an opportunity to adjust to Pakistani pitches and complete their preparations for the series.

The two-match series is expected to feature competitive cricket between the two Asian sides.

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in third T20I today

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in the third and final Twenty20 International, with Pakistan having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka trained at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the match, while Pakistan’s players rested, according to the report.

Pakistan dominated the second T20I, restricting Sri Lanka to 133-7 in their allotted overs while defending a formidable target of 217.

The hosts won by 82 runs, recording their biggest victory over Sri Lanka in T20 internationals in terms of runs.

The victory also secured Pakistan’s first T20I series win over Sri Lanka in nine years.

Pakistan will now look to complete a clean sweep in the final match, while Sri Lanka will aim to end the series with a consolation victory.

Before the Test series, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will participate in a tri-nation One-Day International series featuring England.

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