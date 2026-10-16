PIA offers 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto through December 2026

Pakistan and Ethiopia have discussed progress on a proposed visa-free travel agreement for holders.

Pakistan International Airlines is offering travelers a 30 per cent discount on flights from Pakistan to Toronto, Canada, for trips as the national carrier seeks to make international travel more affordable for passengers who book by Oct. 31.





The discounted travel period runs through Dec. 19, 2026, giving travelers a limited window to plan their trips and take advantage of the promotion. PIA announced the deal through its official communication channels.





Along with discounted fares, the promotion includes WestJet points for eligible passengers. Travelers should review the offer's terms and conditions to confirm their eligibility and understand any restrictions before completing a reservation.





Passengers can check the promotion's details, available flights and booking requirements on the airline's official website at PIA's website.





Travelers can also contact PIA's helpline for information about the discount, ticket purchases and applicable conditions.





In a separate development, Pakistan and Ethiopia have discussed progress on a proposed visa-free travel agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports.





The issue came up during talks between Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Ethiopian Ambassador Oumer Hussein Oba.





If finalized, the agreement would allow eligible diplomatic and official passport holders to travel under the proposed arrangements. Ordinary passport holders would not qualify for the exemption.





However, officials have not announced a date for signing the proposed agreement. Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul, Rana Ihsan Afzal and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.





The discussions also covered opportunities to expand Pakistan's pharmaceutical exports to Ethiopia and address obstacles facing Pakistani medicine manufacturers.





Jam Kamal Khan urged Ethiopian officials to simplify market-entry procedures for Pakistani pharmaceutical companies and resolve delays in registering medicines. He said Pakistan's pharmaceutical sector could increase exports to African markets.





Ambassador Oumer Hussein Oba said he had raised outstanding medicine registration cases with the relevant Ethiopian authorities.





According to the ambassador, officials had assured him that the pending matters would be addressed.





Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul emphasized the importance of arranging an early visit by an Ethiopian technical delegation to Pakistan.





The proposed visit would allow the team to inspect pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and evaluate the capabilities of Pakistani companies.





The discussions reflect efforts by both countries to advance trade cooperation, improve access to pharmaceutical markets and explore arrangements for easier official travel.