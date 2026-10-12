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Headlines
Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post

Pakistan stocks fall as political volatility, middle east tensions weigh on sentiment

Selling was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PSO, MCB, MEBL, NBP and UBL, traded in the red.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Selling pressure gripped the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding nearly 400 points amid political volatility.


At 10:54 a.m., the index was hovering at 166,368.91, down 720 points, or 0.43%.


Selling was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PSO, MCB, MEBL, NBP and UBL, traded in the red.


During the previous week, the PSX observed selling pressure as persistent U.S.-Iran tensions, escalating military clashes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi forces, and heightened regional security concerns weighed on investor sentiment. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell 1,066.20 points, or 0.6% week-on-week, to close at 167,089.28 points.


Internationally, Asian share markets got off to a cautious start Monday as earnings season loomed as a challenge to sky-high tech valuations, while oil was choppy after strikes on shipping and airports in the Gulf.


There was considerable confusion about President Donald Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which neither side had confirmed. Trump's proposal for Russia to increase its exports of diesel was also under fire from Republican and Democratic senators as potentially illegal.


South Korean stocks fell 1.1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed.


On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures edged up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures firmed 0.5%. In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures firmed 0.4%, while DAX futures gained 0.4% and FTSE futures added 0.3%.


Trade was thin with Japanese markets shut and the U.S. on a partial holiday ahead of the earnings season, with major U.S. banks kicking off Tuesday. S&P 500 earnings are expected to have jumped by more than 30% in the third quarter, according to LSEG IBES, though the bulk of that comes from the tech sector.

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