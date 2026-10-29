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ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing

ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia made the remarks while welcoming a Chinese business delegation led by Yang Zong at the Chamber House on Thursday.

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ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called for joint ventures between Pakistani businesses and China’s Wuxi Shengbao Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd. to promote electric motorcycle manufacturing, technology transfer and localization of two-wheeler production in Pakistan.


ICCI President Mohammad Zikria Akbar Zia made the remarks while welcoming a Chinese business delegation led by Yang Zong at the Chamber House on Thursday.


He said Pakistan offered significant potential for electric two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters and bicycles, and urged the Chinese company to collaborate with local entrepreneurs in assembly, manufacturing, research and development, and the gradual localization of components.


The delegation also included Cheng Zong, Qing Zong and Muhammad Arif.


Zia emphasized that Pakistan-China economic cooperation should move beyond importing and selling finished products toward sustainable industrial partnerships.


He said local manufacturing of electric motorcycles and other two-wheelers could reduce reliance on imported finished vehicles, strengthen domestic supply chains, develop technical expertise and create skilled employment opportunities for Pakistani youth.


He added that such partnerships could also help establish Pakistan as a manufacturing base for regional and international markets.


The ICCI president assured the delegation that the chamber would facilitate engagement with Pakistani manufacturers, investors and relevant government departments to identify potential partners, explore investment opportunities and address challenges to establishing local production.


He also invited the company to showcase its electric mobility products at the chamber’s upcoming expo and display centre to increase market visibility, connect with prospective business partners and explore commercial opportunities in Pakistan.


Zia said the objective was to translate the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China into tangible economic benefits through industrial investment, technology partnerships and export-oriented manufacturing.


During the meeting, Yang Zong showcased the company’s OPAI brand of two-wheelers and responded to questions about its products and business prospects.


He expressed the company’s interest in joint ventures and localizing production in Pakistan, while exploring export opportunities in other markets. He also highlighted potential cooperation in developing manufacturing capabilities, strengthening supply chains, providing technical training and improving the skills of Pakistani workers.


ICCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Ashfaq Chatha underscored the importance of business-to-business engagement and industrial collaboration for the mutual benefit of both countries.


ICCI Executive Committee members Sadaf Asim Abbasi and Nageena Khaleeque, along with Syed Imran Bukhari and chamber members Dr. Shahid Zafar, Mamoon Shafqat, Zafar Shehzad and Asif Javaid, participated in the question-and-answer session.


Other attendees included Rashid Tufail, Muhammad Arif, ICCI senior members Waseem Chaudhry and Sajid Iqbal, along with other business representatives.

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