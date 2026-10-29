Prime Minister approves master plan expansions for Lahore, Karachi airports

Work is progressing rapidly on installing an automated border management system, known as E-Gates, at major airports.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the expansion of Lahore and Karachi airports under their master plans and directed that the projects be completed within the stipulated timeframe.





The decision came during a meeting held in Islamabad under Sharif's chairmanship on improving services at Pakistani airports. The meeting was briefed on the expansion projects at Karachi and Lahore airports, the upgradation of various airports and ongoing development work by the Civil Aviation Authority across the country.





Officials presented the master plans for Lahore and Karachi airports, including planning and construction timelines for the expansions. Sharif directed that construction be completed in accordance with international standards and ordered authorities to ensure third-party validation of reforms to improve expansion projects and passenger travel facilities.





"Services of internationally renowned firms should be obtained to improve travel facilities at airports," Sharif said.





The meeting was informed that the runway expansion at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi has been completed. Officials also said the Civil Aviation Authority has activated 14 airports over the past year to restore domestic flights.





Work is progressing rapidly on installing an automated border management system, known as E-Gates, at major airports, the meeting was told. Work is also underway on an air cargo village to make Karachi an air cargo hub.





The meeting was informed that a meet-and-greet service has begun at Islamabad Airport for passenger facilitation, and that the Federal Investigation Agency has established pre-departure desks at major airports to provide timely guidance to passengers.





Officials said the existing aviation institution in Hyderabad is being improved to become an international-standard aviation university, with work set to begin by February 2028.