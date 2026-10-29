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Strait of Hormuz faces fresh shipping fears after tanker fire and mine claims

A tanker was reported burning near Oman, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed three vessels struck sea mines in the strategic waterway, with no confirmed link between the incidents.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI: A tanker was reported burning and sinking near Oman on Thursday as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed three vessels had struck sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns over maritime security.


The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of a vessel on fire about nine nautical miles (17 kilometers) north of Khasab, on Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. Maritime security firm Vanguard said the master of a passing Panama-flagged tanker had spotted the unidentified vessel burning and largely submerged.


Another vessel was seen nearby and may have been assisting, although no rescue operation was confirmed. The stricken tanker’s identity, flag, ownership and cargo remained unknown, and there was no confirmed information about its crew. Authorities had not reported any casualties or environmental damage.


UKMTO urged vessels to exercise caution while transiting the area and report any suspicious activity. The agency did not independently confirm reports that the tanker had been hit by a projectile or was sinking.


Separately, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said three tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking sea mines while using what the Guards described as an unauthorized route south of the strait. In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the Guards accused the vessels of switching off their radar and navigation systems and ignoring warnings from the Iranian navy.


The Guards did not identify the vessels or provide details about casualties. It remained unclear whether any of the three tankers were linked to the fire reported by UKMTO.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and natural gas shipments.


Since the conflict began in February, Iran has sought to restrict access to the waterway and attacked vessels it accuses of transiting without authorization. The United States has imposed a counterblockade on Iranian ports.


Commercial shipping has faced repeated security threats in the region. The bulk carrier Cape Dao sank after being struck off Khasab in September, while the containership GFS Pride was lost earlier this month, according to the information provided.


The International Maritime Organization recorded 121 confirmed maritime incidents across the Middle East as of Oct. 27, with 24 seafarer fatalities, according to figures cited in the report.


The fate of the tanker reported on fire Thursday and the condition of its crew remained unknown.

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