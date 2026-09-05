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Gold prices in Pakistan drops by Rs3,600 per tola

Gold prices declined in the local market Saturday, with the price of 24-karat gold falling by Rs3,600 per tola to Rs465,536, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

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Gold prices declined in the local market Saturday, with the price of 24-karat gold falling by Rs3,600 per tola to Rs465,536, according to rates issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs3,086 to Rs399,122, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold decreased by Rs2,829 to Rs365,875.

In the international market, gold prices fell by $36 to $4,430 per ounce, the association said.

Meanwhile, the price of silver dropped by Rs63 per tola to Rs7,098, while the price of 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs54 to Rs6,085.

The international price of silver also declined by $0.63 to $66.19 per ounce, according to the association.


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