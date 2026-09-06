Indonesian volcano 'Anak Krakatau' eruption sparks flight chaos in Jakarta

The eruption has renewed memories of the deadly 2018 tsunami linked to Anak Krakatau.

JAKARTA: A powerful eruption from Mount Anak Krakatau disrupted hundreds of flights on Sunday, Sept. 6, after thick volcanic ash spread across parts of Indonesia, forcing Soekarno-Hatta International Airport to temporarily halt operations and causing major travel problems for passengers.

The eruption created a wave of disruption at Jakarta’s main airport as authorities moved to protect passengers and aircraft from dangerous volcanic ash. More than 200 domestic and international flights were canceled, affecting several airlines, including regional carriers such as Singapore Airlines.

Volcanic ash can create serious risks for aircraft engines and reduce visibility, making flying unsafe. Airport operations were therefore suspended as officials monitored conditions and assessed the impact of the ash cloud. The volcano sent huge plumes of ash into the atmosphere. Some columns reached about 20,000 feet over the Java side, while larger plumes rose as high as 50,000 feet toward Sumatra and parts of Banten province.

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The eruption also sparked growing concern in communities near the affected areas. Several schools stopped in-person classes after students and residents reported eye irritation and breathing problems caused by heavy ashfall. Local fishermen also stayed onshore instead of heading into the Sunda Strait. Poor visibility, rough conditions and safety concerns made fishing trips too risky as the volcanic activity continued.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, urged people to stay calm while remaining alert. Officials advised residents in areas affected by ashfall to take basic precautions and limit exposure. BNPB spokesperson Berton Panjaitan said people should wear masks and eye protection when ash is falling. He also advised residents to reduce outdoor activities, keep water sources covered and drive carefully.

The eruption has renewed memories of the deadly 2018 tsunami linked to Anak Krakatau, which caused widespread destruction along coastal areas of Indonesia. However, authorities said there was no immediate tsunami threat from the latest volcanic activity.

The latest eruption has once again highlighted the powerful impact of Indonesia’s active volcanoes, with the ashfall triggering a major travel headache and sending a fresh wave of concern through communities near the Sunda Strait.