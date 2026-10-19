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Billionaire widow Mireya Cisneros faces legal challenges over family fortune

Government sources in Venezuela have claimed that the estate was valued at more than $10 billion

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

A bitter inheritance dispute over the fortune of late Venezuelan billionaire Oswaldo Cisneros has intensified, with his widow, Mireya Blavia de Cisneros, facing legal challenges from his three daughters from his first marriage.


Government sources in Venezuela have claimed that the estate was valued at more than $10 billion and could face an inheritance-tax liability exceeding $3 billion. However, the reported valuation, tax assessment and payment status have not been independently verified.


The country’s tax authority, SENIAT, is reportedly examining potential inheritance and succession-tax obligations linked to the estate. One government official claimed there was no record of the reported tax amount being paid.


Cisneros’ business interests included Digitel, one of Venezuela’s largest mobile telecommunications operators, along with investments in oil, real estate and other sectors.


Government sources have raised allegations involving tax liabilities, underinvestment, bribery, political kickbacks and other purported irregularities linked to businesses associated with the family. The allegations have not been established as judicial findings in the available material.


Mireya has also faced scrutiny over investment commitments and business dealings during President Nicolás Maduro’s administration. A legal source representing her disputed aspects of the accusations, while attributing some business difficulties to U.S. sanctions affecting Venezuela’s financial system.


Oswaldo Cisneros died in Miami on Nov. 8, 2020. He had three daughters from his first marriage: Claudia Susana, Maritza Blanca and María Ella Cisneros Fontanals.


He and Mireya had no biological children together but adopted six children from Romania and Colombia: Carmen Elena, Camila Roxana, Alfonso Olaf, Oswaldo Antonio, Laura Gissel and Carla Giovana.


Cisneros’ will, registered in Venezuela in December 2017, named Mireya and all nine children as his “sole and universal heirs.”


Lawyers representing the three daughters have challenged aspects of the inheritance arrangements, arguing that the structure disadvantaged them by giving the six adopted children greater collective influence over family interests.


The dispute has also involved allegations that Mireya sought majority control of family trusts and businesses through the adopted children’s voting power. Claims that the adoptions were intended to alter control of the family’s business interests remain unproven.


A key legal challenge was brought by Claudia Susana Cisneros Fontanals, who identified herself as a compulsory and testamentary heir.


On May 12, 2021, she challenged the legal standing of the six adopted children, arguing that foreign adoption judgments needed exequátur, a procedure for formally recognizing certain foreign court decisions in Venezuela.


On Aug. 3, 2021, the Supreme Tribunal’s Social Cassation Chamber ruled that the procedure was required and found that the six children lacked standing in the relevant succession proceedings.


However, Venezuela’s Constitutional Chamber annulled that ruling on Jan. 31, 2022, after Mireya sought constitutional review. The chamber found that qualifying international adoptions covered by the Hague Convention did not require the additional procedure.


The decision overturned the attempt to exclude the adopted children on that legal ground but did not resolve every issue in the inheritance dispute.


In July 2021, a Caracas court admitted a criminal complaint filed by Claudia against Mireya alleging private violence, extortion and association to commit crimes.


Claudia alleged that threats, coercion and other unlawful pressure had been used to force her to accept actions she was not legally required to accept or to secure a financial advantage at her expense.


The court’s admission of the complaint did not establish guilt, and the available information does not clarify the case’s eventual outcome.


Government sources have also alleged that Mireya is a close ally of Maduro and suggested she continued lobbying on his behalf. These claims require independent corroboration.


A legal representative for Mireya said she would continue to contest Claudia’s legal challenges.


The inheritance dispute remains entangled in questions over the estate’s valuation, potential tax liabilities, the rights of the nine children and control of the family’s business interests.

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