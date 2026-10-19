Why your favorite lipstick looks different on everyone?

The first factor is skin undertone, which is generally described as warm, cool or neutral.

From natural lip pigmentation to skin undertones and lighting, several factors influence how a lipstick appears on different people.





For beauty enthusiasts searching for their perfect shade, understanding these differences can make shopping easier, improve makeup results and help avoid disappointing purchases.





The first factor is skin undertone, which is generally described as warm, cool or neutral. Warm undertones often pair well with peachy nudes, coral and brick red, while cool undertones can complement blue-based reds, berry and rosy pinks.





Neutral undertones offer flexibility, allowing wearers to experiment with a wider range of shades. However, these are guidelines, not strict rules.





Natural lip pigmentation also plays a significant role. Some people have naturally pink lips, while others have brown, mauve or deeper-toned lips. The same nude lipstick may appear peachy on one person and muted brown on another.





Sheer formulas allow more of the natural lip color to show through, while highly pigmented lipsticks can provide more consistent coverage.





Lighting can change the appearance of lipstick, too. Warm indoor bulbs may make shades look more orange or yellow, while cool lighting can emphasize pink or blue tones. Phone cameras, filters and screen settings can further distort colors, making online swatches an imperfect guide.





To find a flattering shade, test lipstick directly on your lips whenever possible. Check the color in natural daylight and consider how it looks with your usual makeup. If shopping online, compare swatches on people with similar skin tones and natural lip pigmentation.





Ultimately, the best lipstick is not necessarily the one trending on social media. It is the shade that makes you feel confident, complements your personal style and works with your natural coloring. Instead of chasing every viral launch, experiment with different finishes and undertones to discover the colors you genuinely love.