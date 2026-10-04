Rastah's Zain Ahmad named to Business of Fashion's BoF 500 list

Lahore-based creative director becomes second Pakistani to receive the honour

LAHORE: Zain Ahmad, creative director of the high-end streetwear label Rastah, has been inducted into the Business of Fashion's BoF 500 list, becoming only the second Pakistani to be recognised by the influential industry index.





Designer Faraz Manan was the first Pakistani on the list, which he joined in 2024.





Founded in 2018, Rastah has built a following in Pakistan and abroad, dressing celebrities including Timothée Chalamet, Barry Keoghan, Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik, Riz Ahmed and Anil Kapoor.





According to BoF, the brand reached seven figures in revenue in 2025 without any outside investment.





The publication also credited Rastah with influencing a wider shift in the region. "Rastah's success has helped spark a broader movement across Pakistan and South Asia," BoF noted, with other founders now building labels around the same principle of centring artisanship in contemporary clothing for a global audience.





The BoF 500 honour is the latest in a series of milestones for Ahmad and his label. In 2022, he was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for his work with Rastah. The following year, Rastah became the first Pakistani brand to showcase at London Fashion Week. The label has also recently held a popup in New York City.





Ahmad's blend of traditional craftsmanship with edgy, contemporary silhouettes has made him one of the most recognised figures in Pakistan's streetwear scene, and the BoF 500 nod suggests the label's international profile is still on the rise.