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Kansas City Chiefs sign Justin Tucker to practice squad amid Kicker concerns

The Chiefs worked out three kickers, including Tucker and former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KANSAS CITY: The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad, adding competition for struggling incumbent Harrison Butker, according to reports published Wednesday.


NFL Network and ESPN reported the move, which was first reported by The Kansas City Star reporter Sam McDowell.


The Chiefs worked out three kickers, including Tucker and former Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.


Tucker, 36, has not played since the 2024 season. The NFL suspended him for the first 10 games of the 2025 season for violating its personal conduct policy.


The veteran kicker faced allegations of improper behavior during massage sessions involving 16 massage therapists at eight spas in the Baltimore area.


The alleged incidents were reported to have occurred between 2012 and 2016. Tucker has not played in an NFL game since his final season with the Baltimore Ravens.


The Ravens released him in spring 2025 after 13 seasons with the franchise.


A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro, Tucker ranks among the most accurate kickers in NFL history. He has converted 89.1% of his career field goal attempts.


However, his final season in Baltimore was the worst of his career. In 2024, he missed eight of 30 field goal attempts, including five from 50 yards or more, as well as two extra-point attempts.


Tucker's arrival comes as Butker has struggled during the 2026 season, missing five field goal attempts and one extra point.


Butker missed two field goals in Kansas City's 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, adding to concerns about the team's kicking game.


Butker remains on the Chiefs' 53-man roster, while Tucker has joined the practice squad. The move gives Kansas City another option at kicker and could put Butker's position under pressure if his struggles continue.

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