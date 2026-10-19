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Pilgrims under government Hajj Scheme have one day left to pay the second installment of their dues

Religious Affairs Ministry says dues must be completed by October 20; verified medical certificates required on Hajj Portal.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source


ISLAMABAD: Pilgrims selected under the Government Hajj Scheme have one day left to pay the second installment of their Hajj dues, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said.


Government pilgrims must complete payment of their Hajj dues by October 20, the spokesperson said.


Payments can be made through the National Information Technology Board's Hajj Portal or the Pak Hajj App. The portal accepts payment via bank card, OneLink or a manual bank challan, officials said.


The spokesperson urged pilgrims to submit their dues on time to avoid cancellation of their Hajj application.


Authorities also said it is mandatory for pilgrims to download the medical fitness certificate available on the Hajj Portal, have it verified by a doctor and upload the verified certificate to the portal.


Pilgrims should use the Pak Hajj App for new information and instructions, the spokesperson said.

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