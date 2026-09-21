Pakistan’s interior minister warns PTI against planned march on Islamabad

PTI is preparing a nationwide protest and march toward the capital on Sept. 27 to press for the release of its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against proceeding with its proposed September 27 long march toward Islamabad, urging the party to call off the protest.

Speaking at a press briefing, Naqvi said the party could not achieve its goals through “such drama” and told PTI leaders they still had time to reconsider.

“We have clearly told them that they can never achieve anything through such drama, and I will say again that there is still time; they should not go into this situation,” he said, advising the party not to “enter a dead-end street.”

PTI is preparing a nationwide protest and march toward the capital on Sept. 27 to press for the release of its incarcerated founder, Imran Khan.

Naqvi vowed the government would not “leave any loopholes” in its response if the party went ahead with the protest. He said PTI’s majority leadership did not favor the march, but that if it proceeded, the government would enforce an Islamabad High Court order.

He appealed to PTI to adopt a different approach.

“Do not harm yourself and your workers,” he said.

Asked whether the government had a long-term solution to PTI’s frequent protest calls, Naqvi said, “I believe this time we will find a permanent solution; we will not leave it halfway.”

On Imran Khan’s medical treatment, Naqvi said PTI’s demand was for the former prime minister to undergo a medical check-up at a hospital. He said there was no need for the government to be told to fulfill such a demand if it had already been met, adding that a check-up may have taken place at a hospital during the night.

“As for the treatment that is prescribed under the law, we will do everything according to the law. But we will not do it simply because they are demanding it,” he said.

Naqvi also addressed the creation of new provinces, saying the matter was moving forward rapidly and that public participation in the campaign had increased.

“The new provinces issue is moving forward at a pace that we cannot even imagine,” he said. “I am very hopeful that, God willing, and if the public wants it, new provinces will certainly be created.”

Asked whether the government was considering imposing governor rule in PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naqvi said the government had made clear that any available legal options would be used by the prime minister in consultation with the law ministry.

He clarified, however, that PTI would not be allowed to “come to Islamabad and shut down the city for ten days.”

“That possibility does not exist,” he said.