Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-OCT-2026
PETROL
+0.88 PKR
Rs. 382.02/ltr
DIESEL
+0.53 PKR
Rs. 389.80/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million

Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU

The agreement marks a new step in efforts to strengthen defense industry partnerships and promote closer security ties.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia have signed a new agreement to strengthen defense industry ties and expand security cooperation among the four countries.

According to Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense, the Badr Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler’s visit to Qatar.


The agreement aims to deepen collaboration in defense and security and support joint initiatives among the participating nations.


The agreement was signed by Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Türkiye’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, and Indonesia’s Deputy Defense Minister Yusuf Juhari.


Türkiye’s Defense Industry Agency said the memorandum would help advance existing defense projects involving the four countries, creating further opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector.


Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün also attended the signing ceremony. The agreement marks a new step in efforts to strengthen defense industry partnerships and promote closer security ties among Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated

Faisalabad industrialist shot dead while pursuing stolen vehicle; Valet parking attendant implicated
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar