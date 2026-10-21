Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-OCT-2026
PETROL
+0.88 PKR
Rs. 382.02/ltr
DIESEL
+0.53 PKR
Rs. 389.80/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million

Ronaldo misses penalty and golden chances in Al Nassr victory

The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar came close to scoring his 982nd career goal.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a setback in his pursuit of 1,000 career goals after missing a penalty and several scoring opportunities in Al Nassr’s 1-0 victory over NEOM in the Saudi Pro League.


The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar came close to scoring his 982nd career goal but failed to find the net in a frustrating outing despite his team securing three points.


Al Nassr won a penalty in the closing moments of the first half, but Ronaldo sent his spot kick wide of the goal, missing a valuable opportunity to move closer to the historic milestone.


It was his fourth failed penalty in 31 attempts for Al Nassr in domestic league competition.


Ronaldo missed another clear chance shortly after the start of the second half. Following an excellent header from Sadio Mane, the forward's close-range effort sailed over the crossbar.


Another missed header added to his frustration as the Portuguese star struggled to convert his opportunities.


Al Nassr eventually broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Joao Felix finished brilliantly from an Angelo assist to secure the victory.


Despite the win, Ronaldo remained on 981 career goals, leaving fans waiting to see whether he can resume his pursuit of the landmark 1,000-goal mark in Al Nassr’s next match.

Recommended

Cristiano Ronaldo’s video expressing love for Saudi Arabia goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo’s video expressing love for Saudi Arabia goes viral
Ronaldo’s brace seals Saudi Pro League crown for Al Nassr

Ronaldo’s brace seals Saudi Pro League crown for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 970 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 970 career goals
Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al Nassr’s 5-2 win over Al Najma

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al Nassr’s 5-2 win over Al Najma
Ronaldo transitions from star player to club stakeholder

Ronaldo transitions from star player to club stakeholder
Ronaldo hints at retirement "soon" in 10 years

Ronaldo hints at retirement "soon" in 10 years
Fans spot Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Fans spot Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €3.3m per Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €3.3m per Instagram post
Cristiano Ronaldo faces ban after leaving Portugal team camp

Cristiano Ronaldo faces ban after leaving Portugal team camp
Ronaldo included in Portugal squad, closes in on 1,000-goal mark

Ronaldo included in Portugal squad, closes in on 1,000-goal mark
Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants

Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants
Inside Ronaldo’s $9 million Bugatti and luxury car collection

Inside Ronaldo’s $9 million Bugatti and luxury car collection