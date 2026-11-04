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Pakistan Railways rolls out special trains for Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib

Two additional shuttle trains will also run to support pilgrims traveling to the religious gatherings.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Railway officials said the move aims to improve travel facilities for minority communities.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has announced special train services to facilitate Sikh and Hindu pilgrims traveling to Nankana Sahib for annual religious celebrations, ensuring smoother and more convenient transportation for minority communities.


According to a railway spokesperson, the first special train will depart from Hyderabad for Nankana Sahib on Nov. 20, while the return service will operate from Nankana Sahib to Hyderabad on Nov. 25.


Two additional shuttle trains will also run to support pilgrims traveling to the religious gatherings. The first special train will pass through several major stations, including Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Rohri and Ghotki.


In addition, two shuttle trains will operate between Larkana and Rohri on Nov. 20 and Nov. 26 to provide further transportation facilities for Sikh and Hindu pilgrims.


Railway officials said the initiative reflects Pakistan Railways' efforts to improve travel arrangements and facilitate members of minority communities attending their annual religious events.

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