One dead, six rescued after under-construction plaza roof collapses in Multan

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and began searching through the debris for anyone still trapped.

Authorities had not determined the cause of the collapse as rescue operations continued.

MULTAN: One laborer was killed, and six others were rescued after the roof of an under-construction plaza collapsed near NCBA University on the Northern Bypass, Nangana Chowk in Multan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, triggering an emergency rescue operation as authorities searched for workers trapped beneath the rubble.





Rescue 1122 officials said between 10 and 15 laborers were working at the construction site when the roof suddenly gave way. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and began searching through the debris for anyone still trapped.





Ten emergency vehicles were deployed to support the operation, including five ambulances, three rescue motorcycles, one rescue vehicle and one fire truck.





Rescue teams recovered six people from the rubble, while efforts to locate any remaining workers continued. The exact number of people still trapped was not immediately clear.





Authorities had not determined the cause of the collapse as rescue operations continued. The incident comes amid renewed concerns over building safety following a deadly school roof collapse in Peshawar last week that killed at least 30 children and a female teacher and injured more than 50 others.





Police registered a case against the owners, shareholders and contractor of the private school in Peshawar's Dir Colony, where the collapse occurred. The Multan incident has once again drawn attention to the risks faced by construction workers and the importance of structural safety at building sites.