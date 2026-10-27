Jay-Z to headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
27-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.54 PKR
Rs. 379.25/ltr
DIESEL
+2.16 PKR
Rs. 395.82/ltr
Headlines
Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch

Jay-Z to headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation has produced the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2019, and he plays a key role in selecting each year's performer.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK:Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February, the NFL announced Monday.


The show at the NFL championship game is the most coveted showcase in music. U.S. television ratings for the halftime performance often top 100 million viewers and rank higher than the audience for the game itself.


Iconic artists including the Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Madonna, Prince and Bruce Springsteen have taken the Super Bowl stage over the years. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny headlined the show at the last Super Bowl.


Next year's Super Bowl will take place Feb. 14 in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on Walt Disney's ABC and ESPN television networks and will stream on Disney+ and the ESPN app.


Jay-Z's company Roc Nation has produced the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2019, and he plays a key role in selecting each year's performer.


"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him."


Jay-Z is known for hits such as "99 Problems" and "Hard Knock Life." The 56-year-old rapper has also collaborated with artists including Alicia Keys on "Empire State of Mind" and his wife, Beyoncé, on "Crazy in Love."

Recommended

NFL retired ‘Tom Brady’ makes bold fashion debut at Gucci show

NFL retired ‘Tom Brady’ makes bold fashion debut at Gucci show
Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers

Travis Kelce sets NFL record as Taylor Swift cheers
NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rally

NFL star Jaxson Dart makes surprise appearance at Trump rally
Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on secret wife and private life

Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on secret wife and private life
Tragic turn for Ex-NFL star Darron Lee amid murder charges

Tragic turn for Ex-NFL star Darron Lee amid murder charges
2026 NFL Honours: Tetairoa McMillan wins offensive Rookie of the Year

2026 NFL Honours: Tetairoa McMillan wins offensive Rookie of the Year
Who is Geno Smith? Get to Know American Professional Footballer

Who is Geno Smith? Get to Know American Professional Footballer
Getting to Know Daniel Jones: All About New York Giants' Quarterback

Getting to Know Daniel Jones: All About New York Giants' Quarterback
Jalen Hurts Reveals Mysterious Tattoo: What's the Meaning Behind It?

Jalen Hurts Reveals Mysterious Tattoo: What's the Meaning Behind It?
Unveiling Anthony Martial: Net Worth, Contracts, Early Life, & More

Unveiling Anthony Martial: Net Worth, Contracts, Early Life, & More
NFL slams Panthers owner with hefty fine for fan beverage toss

NFL slams Panthers owner with hefty fine for fan beverage toss
Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts