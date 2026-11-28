Injured Pakistani citizen receives diplomatic attention in Kuwait

Shehbaz Sharif directs ambassador to oversee treatment as doctors confirm the citizen is stable and expected to recover.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stepped in to ensure the best possible medical care for a Pakistani citizen injured in a drone attack in Kuwait, directing the country’s ambassador to personally oversee his treatment and recovery.





Acting on the prime minister’s instructions, Ambassador Dr. Zafar Iqbal visited the injured citizen at a hospital in Kuwait and met with the medical team to review his condition and ongoing treatment, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing on Saturday.





Doctors briefed the ambassador on the patient’s medical condition, confirming that he was stable and expected to make a full recovery.





During the visit, Dr. Zafar Iqbal also met Lt. Gen. Khaled Daraj Saad Al-Shariaan, chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces, who assured him that the injured Pakistani would receive the best possible medical treatment and facilities.





The prime minister had instructed the ambassador to remain personally involved in the case and ensure that all necessary arrangements were made for the citizen’s treatment, continued medical care and speedy recovery.