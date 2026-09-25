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PM Shehbaz holds UNGA talks with Lebanon, Bangladesh leaders on regional and global issues

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms Pakistan’s support for dialogue and peaceful solutions while discussing regional and global challenges.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
U.N. General Assembly

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stepped up diplomatic efforts in New York this week, using meetings on the sidelines of the 81st U.N. General Assembly to push dialogue, de-escalation and stronger regional cooperation.


Shehbaz met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while Dar held separate talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The meetings covered regional conflicts, bilateral relations and cooperation at international forums.


During his meeting with Salam, Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity.



The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed developments in the Middle East. Shehbaz called for an immediate end to hostilities, adherence to ceasefire arrangements, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory and full implementation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.


They also discussed expanding cooperation through high-level exchanges, trade and investment, defense and institutional ties, along with continued coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.


Shehbaz said Pakistan would continue to stand with Lebanon and its people in their pursuit of peace, stability and prosperity.


In his meeting with Guterres, Shehbaz emphasized dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.



The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood. He also raised concerns over Islamophobia and terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.


Shehbaz thanked Guterres for recognizing Pakistan’s contributions to international peace and security, including its peacekeeping role and efforts to promote dialogue and stability.


He also recalled Guterres’ visit to Pakistan during the devastating 2022 floods, including his visits to affected communities in Sindh and Balochistan, and said Pakistan remained ready to contribute to international peace efforts.


Shehbaz’s meeting with Tarique Rahman focused on strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, with both leaders expressing satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, education, tourism and people-to-people contacts. They also discussed regional and global developments and stressed continued coordination at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations.


Shehbaz congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the presidency of the 81st U.N. General Assembly and expressed Pakistan’s support for its efforts to advance the organization’s objectives.


Dar separately met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York, with the two sides discussing bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The officials agreed to remain in close contact as Pakistan and Iran continue consultations on issues affecting the region.


The diplomatic engagements come as Pakistan places dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful conflict resolution at the center of its messaging during the U.N. General Assembly.

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