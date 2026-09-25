Priest killed, four injured in knife attack at Jarosław Abbey

Police detained a Ukrainian national at the scene as investigators worked to determine the motive behind the attack.

JAROSŁAW, Poland: A knife attack at a Benedictine abbey in southeastern Poland on Thursday killed a Catholic priest and injured four others, with police detaining a 31-year-old Ukrainian national at the scene.





The attack took place inside the monastery in Jarosław, where the suspect allegedly took a kitchen knife and attacked five people, including three clergymen and two laypeople, according to investigators.





Father Stanisław Zbojnowicz died from his injuries. Two of the other victims remained in critical condition, while the remaining injured people were receiving medical treatment.





Investigators said the suspect had entered Poland from Germany before heading toward the monastery. Authorities have not yet established a motive for the attack and are continuing to investigate.





Polish officials said the suspect would face the full force of the law. Ukrainian officials also condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be held accountable.





Local authorities declared a period of mourning as the community dealt with the aftermath of the attack. The incident has also raised concerns about possible tensions between Polish and Ukrainian communities as investigators work to determine what led to the violence.