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Gul Plaza firefighter Mohammad Furqan to receive bravery medal

President Asif Ali Zardari approves the Tamgha-e-Shujaat in recognition of Furqan’s sacrifice while rescuing people during the deadly Karachi fire.

Web Desk November 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gul Plaza fire

KARACHI: He entered a burning building to help save lives but never made it out. Months after the devastating Gul Plaza fire, Karachi firefighter Mohammad Furqan is set to receive a national bravery award for his sacrifice during the rescue operation.


President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the Tamgha-e-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) for Shaheed Furqan following efforts by Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab to secure national recognition for his courage and service.


Mohammad Furqan was among the firefighters battling the massive blaze that engulfed Gul Plaza on M.A. Jinnah Road on Jan. 17, 2026. During the operation, he continued working to help rescue people trapped inside the building.


However, he fell into the wreckage and became trapped beneath the debris, losing his life while performing his duties.


His sacrifice has now been recognized through the national award, which honors his courage and commitment to saving lives. Furqan had married about 18 months before the tragedy and had a child.


The fire broke out on the night of Jan. 17 and continued for approximately 36 hours before being brought under control on the morning of Jan. 19.

Furqan’s death brought attention to the risks firefighters face when responding to major emergencies, particularly when entering damaged and burning buildings to rescue others.

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