Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed

The letter also highlighted concerns about changes to regulations governing the employment of foreign pilots in Pakistan.

The association also called on Pakistani carriers to prioritize qualified national pilots

ISLAMABAD: More than 150 foreign pilots are employed by Pakistani local airlines, prompting fresh concerns over local employment as approximately 1,500 Pakistani pilots remain without jobs, according to the Pakistan Aircraft Owners and Operators Association, which has called for an official investigation into the recruitment practices.





The association's founder, Imran Aslam Khan, highlighted the issue in a letter to the defense secretary, urging authorities to examine why domestic airlines are recruiting foreign aviators while a large number of qualified Pakistani pilots remain unemployed.





According to the letter, Airblue, Fly Jinnah and AirSial are among the airlines that have hired foreign pilots. Khan further alleged that some foreign aviators receive monthly salaries of up to $15,000 without paying local taxes.





The association warned that such payments could contribute to significant foreign currency outflows, adding pressure to Pakistan's already strained foreign exchange reserves.





It also questioned why airlines were relying on overseas professionals instead of strengthening local aviation training programs and preparing Pakistani pilots to meet industry requirements.





The association argued that qualified local aviators should be given greater access to employment opportunities, professional development and the experience needed to secure positions with domestic carriers.





The letter also highlighted concerns about changes to regulations governing the employment of foreign pilots in Pakistan. Imran AslamKhan claimed that the authorized employment period for foreign aviators had been extended from six months to three years.





He also alleged that aviation industry stakeholders were not consulted before the changes were introduced. The association warned that existing regulations could potentially be misused, allowing airlines to continue recruiting foreign professionals while limiting employment opportunities for Pakistani pilots.





It acknowledged that airlines require pilots to meet specific licensing, flight experience and aircraft qualification standards. However, it questioned whether domestic carriers were making sufficient investments in developing local talent to fulfill those requirements.





Calling for government intervention, Imran Aslam Khan urged the defense secretary to review foreign pilot recruitment policies and investigate the hiring practices of local airlines.





The association also called on Pakistani carriers to prioritize qualified national pilots and provide them with greater opportunities to build careers in the country's aviation industry.





The issue has brought renewed attention to the balance between foreign recruitment, local employment and investment in Pakistan's aviation workforce.