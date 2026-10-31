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Seasonal Cough: Home remedies that may ease throat irritation

Exposure to smoke, dust and allergens, as well as mucus in the airways, can also trigger or worsen coughing. Some home remedies may provide temporary relief from throat irritation.

Web Desk October 31, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Seasonal changes often bring an increase in colds, flu and coughs. In some cases, a cough can persist for several days even after an infection has cleared, affecting sleep and daily activities.


Exposure to smoke, dust and allergens, as well as mucus in the airways, can also trigger or worsen coughing. Some home remedies may provide temporary relief from throat irritation and coughing, but identifying the underlying cause is important.


Honey may soothe an irritated throat

Honey can help ease throat irritation and reduce coughing, particularly at night. Adding one or two teaspoons of honey to a cup of lukewarm water may provide temporary relief.


However, honey is not a guaranteed treatment for coughs and should never be given to children under 1 year old.


Ginger tea

Ginger contains compounds that have been studied for their anti-inflammatory properties. A few slices of ginger can be boiled in water and consumed as tea.


The warm drink may soothe an irritated throat, although there is limited strong evidence that ginger can eliminate all types of cough.


Cinnamon and clove drink

Cinnamon and cloves are commonly used in warm beverages for their flavour and aroma. A drink can be prepared by boiling a few slices of ginger with a small piece of cinnamon and one or two cloves.


It may offer temporary throat comfort, but claims that these ingredients can treat coughs or infections have not been established.


Avoid smoke and dust

People whose cough worsens with smoke, dust or strong smells should try to avoid these triggers.


Maintaining suitable indoor humidity and drinking enough water may also help reduce throat dryness. Very hot steam inhalation should be avoided because it can cause burns.


When to seek medical advice

A medical examination is recommended if a cough lasts longer than three weeks, or is accompanied by breathing difficulties, chest pain, coughing up blood or a persistent high fever.


Relying solely on home remedies without identifying the cause of a persistent cough is not advisable.

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