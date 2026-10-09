Men’s grooming goes mainstream as Gen Z redefines modern masculinity

The shift is relevant to Pakistan, where grooming products serve a large everyday consumer market and digital platforms.

Men’s grooming is moving beyond the traditional haircut and shave as younger consumers embrace skincare, carefully styled hair, beard maintenance and personalized fragrances to shape their appearance and express their identity.





The shift, driven in part by Gen Z’s growing interest in self-care and digital beauty inspiration, is turning everyday grooming into a broader lifestyle movement in 2026.





The change is visible in Pinterest’s latest Men’s Trend Report. According to the platform, searches for men’s skincare products increased 280% year over year, while searches for men’s sunscreen rose 108%.





Interest in fragrance wardrobes collections of scents chosen for different occasions climbed 159%. The figures reflect activity on Pinterest, rather than the entire global grooming market.





The findings suggest that grooming is no longer limited to maintaining a neat appearance. For many younger men, it has become a way to develop personal style, build confidence and establish an identity that extends beyond clothing.





For years, men’s personal care advertising often focused on shaving products, deodorants and hair styling. Today, skincare is becoming a more visible part of the conversation, with cleansers, moisturizers and sunscreen gaining attention.





The shift is also changing how men approach their daily routines. Instead of relying on a single multipurpose product, consumers are exploring options tailored to their skin type and specific concerns.





A basic routine does not have to be complicated. A gentle cleanser, moisturizer and broad-spectrum sunscreen can provide a practical starting point, while additional products can be selected according to individual needs.





The growing interest also reflects a wider change in how masculinity is presented in fashion and popular culture. Taking care of one's skin is increasingly discussed as an ordinary part of personal hygiene rather than something restricted by gender expectations.





Hair and facial hair are also gaining renewed attention as men experiment with shapes, textures and more deliberate styling. Pinterest reported that searches for “soft wolf cut men” surged 1,154% year over year.

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Searches for “beard fade” increased 764%, while interest in “loose perm men” rose 81%. The figures indicate growing interest in distinctive grooming styles among Pinterest users, although they do not establish how widely each look has been adopted.





For barbers and hairstylists, the trend creates opportunities to offer more personalized services. A haircut is increasingly discussed in terms of face shape, hair texture, maintenance and individual preference rather than simply choosing between short and long styles.





Beard grooming follows a similar approach. Regular trimming, cleaning and conditioning can help maintain a polished appearance, while the choice to keep a beard, grow a mustache or remain clean-shaven continues to depend on personal style.

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Perfume is emerging as another important element of the modern grooming routine. Rather than reserving fragrance for formal occasions, some men are building collections that reflect different settings, seasons and moods.





However, a more elaborate routine does not necessarily require expensive products. Choosing a fragrance that suits personal preferences and using it appropriately can be more practical than purchasing multiple products simply because they are popular online.





The shift is relevant to Pakistan, where grooming products serve a large everyday consumer market and digital platforms provide new ways for brands to reach younger customers.





A June 2026 report by market research firm Euromonitor International said Pakistan's men's grooming market remained moderately concentrated in 2025, with Procter & Gamble Pakistan holding a substantial share of retail sales value. The report identified shaving products as the leading category by retail value and fragrances as the fastest-growing category.





It also highlighted the role of local brands and digital channels in reshaping the competitive landscape.

These findings provide a local business perspective on the broader grooming conversation. As consumers explore new products and routines, brands have opportunities to appeal to different budgets, preferences and personal care needs.





Digital platforms have made grooming inspiration easier to discover. Hairstyle references, skincare explainers, product reviews and fragrance recommendations allow users to explore options before visiting a barber or buying a product.





Some men may prefer a clean shave and a simple skincare routine. Others may choose a carefully shaped beard, textured hair and a collection of fragrances. Neither approach defines masculinity on its own.





What connects these choices is the desire to look and feel well-groomed without necessarily following a single standard of appearance.





The modern grooming statement may not be about owning the most products. It may be about knowing what works, using it consistently and making personal style one's own.