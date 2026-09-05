BTS members AI content spark fierce backlash, dividing fans online

J-Hope's “Sweet Dreams,” credit became a major talking point among fans, with some criticizing the production's use of AI.

BTS fans are buzzing and divided across social media after several group members thrust AI back into the spotlight, with members already facing intense scrutiny over AI-related posts and content. The controversy has fueled fierce debate among ARMYs over BTS's growing connection to artificial intelligence.

More recently, an AI-related storm erupted around Taehyung "V". He deleted an Instagram workout video featuring Jungkook and bodyguards, prompting some users online to accuse him of removing it because the clip allegedly involved AI. Other fans strongly rejected that claim and suggested the post may have been taken down to protect the privacy of the bodyguards; no official reason for the deletion has been established.

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Some fans point to earlier discussions involving BTS members and generative AI, while others say the members' views are more complicated than simply being for or against the technology.

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Suga's comments during a Bloomberg interview have added fuel to the discussion. While discussing how AI is changing the music industry, he compared the shift to major technological changes of the past. He said he did not view the development negatively and argued that music should ultimately be judged by its quality.

The debate also brings back memories of J-Hope's “Sweet Dreams,” released in March 2025 with Miguel. The music video credits listed Kangneko, Ypnida (Neither.I) as an AI artist. That credit became a major talking point among fans, with some criticizing the production's use of AI.

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At the same time, an AI-generated TikTok video by a fan featuring a fictional storyline about Jimin falling for a fan has stirred another wave of online discussion.

Some viewers called the clip embarrassing, while others argued that BTS-related AI content is becoming harder to challenge amid the group's own association with the technology.

The group's latest Gemini collaboration has pushed questions about technology, artistic ownership and celebrity influence into the center of fans' debate.