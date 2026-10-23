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Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus

The mysterious announcement features a man’s face emerging in the center of a swirling spiral.

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gosling performed the Oscar-nominated song at the 2024 Academy Awards

The Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields rock duo is fueling fan excitement with a spooky teaser announcing new music for Oct. 27. reigniting interest in the band’s eerie musical world.

Dead Man’s Bones, hints at a long-awaited musical comeback. The band teased new music in a chilling video posted leaving fans eager to discover what the duo has been cooking up after years away from the music scene.


The mysterious announcement features a man’s face emerging in the center of a swirling spiral as he delivers a haunting message about the dead rising, shadows crying and ghosts returning to the world.


The eerie monologue builds suspense before ending with a sinister laugh, setting the stage for what could be an exciting new chapter for the band.


The words “new music” then flash across the screen, followed by a young girl’s voice shouting, The brief but spine-tingling teaser has sparked fresh buzz among fans of the duo’s distinctive blend of rock, horror-inspired storytelling and supernatural imagery.

Gosling’s longtime partner, Eva Mendes, added fuel to the comeback rumors earlier Thursday with a playful social media post. “Trying to summon new music from DEAD MAN'S BONES. I can feel it in the air....” she wrote, hinting that something exciting could be on the horizon.


Mendes later shared the band’s announcement video, celebrating the apparent return of the musical project. “He came through on his promise to me she wrote, further building anticipation for the song release.

Dead Man’s Bones first gained attention in the late 2000s for its unusual musical style, which blended rock with themes of ghosts, monsters and the supernatural.


The duo released its self-titled debut album in 2009, collaborating with a children’s choir to create an atmospheric sound that set the project apart from mainstream rock acts.


The album remains the band’s only full-length release to date, making the new teaser particularly exciting for listeners who have waited years for more music.


While Dead Man’s Bones has remained quiet, Gosling has continued to showcase his musical talents on the big screen. He earned widespread praise for his performance in La La Land and later captured pop culture attention with “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie.


Gosling performed the Oscar-nominated song at the 2024 Academy Awards, delivering a memorable live performance that reinforced his reputation as more than just a Hollywood leading man.


His possible return to Dead Man’s Bones now has fans wondering whether the actor will bring that same musical energy back to the band’s dark and theatrical sound.


Gosling and Mendes have been together since 2011 and share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. Mendes’ enthusiastic posts have added a personal touch to the announcement, suggesting that the band’s return may have been anticipated well before the teaser went public.

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