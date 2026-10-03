Mystery deepens as Boston-bound jet vanishes after Bermuda takeoff

The US Coast Guard deployed aircraft and surface vessels to search the surrounding area.

A Boston-bound Gulfstream "G100" carrying six people disappeared from tracking shortly after leaving Bermuda, prompting the US Coast Guard to launch a search operation.





The twin-engine, mid-size aircraft was traveling toward Boston when communication and tracking with aviation authorities were reportedly lost early Saturday morning.





Following the incident, the US Coast Guard deployed aircraft and surface vessels to search the surrounding area. The Coast Guard Northeast District confirmed that search teams had been sent to locate the missing plane.





“Air and surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft. Updates will be provided here as information becomes available,” the Coast Guard Northeast District said in a post on X.

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Flight tracking information from Flight Aware showed that the aircraft departed Bermuda International Airport. Records maintained by the Canadian Civil Aircraft Register show that the Gulfstream was registered to Latitude Air Ambulance, a medical transportation company that arranges international repatriation flights for patients requiring critical care.





The circumstances surrounding the aircraft’s disappearance were not immediately clear. Latitude Air Ambulance, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board had not publicly responded to reports about the incident at the time of publication.





The search remained underway as authorities worked to determine what happened to the aircraft after its departure from Bermuda.