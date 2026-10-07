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Jaguar unveils first EV, the Type 01, two years after rebrand backlash

The $130,500 Grand Tourer marks a radical pivot for the British luxury carmaker as it goes fully electric amid job cuts and recovery from a cyberattack.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: Jaguar unveiled its first all-electric vehicle, the Type 01, on Tuesday at an event in New York City, marking a radical new direction for the British luxury carmaker two years after a controversial rebrand drew widespread criticism on social media.


The automaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, described the four-door Grand Tourer as its "most technically advanced" and "most powerful and aerodynamic" vehicle ever.


The launch represents a significant pivot for Jaguar, which was criticized in November 2024 when it previewed changes ahead of becoming a fully electric brand. The company posted a 30-second clip on X featuring models in brightly colored clothing and slogans including "live vivid," "delete ordinary" and "copy nothing." The ad did not feature a car or the company's traditional cat logo.


Elon Musk, the owner of X, was among those who criticized the campaign, asking: "Do you sell cars?" Jaguar defended the ad at the time, telling Sky News it wanted "to be bold and disruptive."


The Type 01 has a starting price of 130,000 pounds (roughly $172,000) in the U.K. and around $130,500 in the U.S., according to multiple media reports — significantly higher than previous comparable models.


The vehicle features an ultra-long bonnet, low roofline, frameless doors and a camera instead of a rear window. It has a range of up to 450 miles and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds.


Jaguar's launch comes as other luxury automakers move into the EV market. Italy's Ferrari and Britain's Bentley have also launched their first electric models this year, seeking to gauge wealthy buyers' appetite for electric vehicles as luxury brands compete with cheaper Chinese carmakers.


The launch also follows a difficult period for Jaguar Land Rover, which is continuing to recover from a cyberattack that forced it to halt production last year. One month ago, JLR announced it would cut 4,000 jobs as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

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