Iranian oil tanker defies U.S. blockade, delivers 2 million barrels to China

The reported arrival comes as tensions continue to escalate over Iran's oil trade.

China continues to serve as a major market for Iranian crude oil.

TEHRAN: An Iranian oil tanker carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil has arrived at a Chinese port despite a U.S. naval blockade, raising fresh questions about Washington's efforts to curb Tehran's oil exports and maritime trade.





The tanker completed a voyage lasting approximately three and a half months before reaching its destination, according to a company specializing in tracking global oil shipments.





The firm said satellite images verified the vessel's arrival at the Chinese port, offering visual confirmation of its presence.





The reported arrival comes as tensions continue to escalate over Iran's oil trade and U.S. efforts to restrict the country's access to international shipping routes.





The latest development could highlight the challenges of enforcing maritime restrictions on Iranian crude exports.





The tracking company reported that the vessel transported a substantial quantity of Iranian oil throughout its extended journey.





However, it did not disclose the name of the Chinese port, identify the ship's ownership or provide additional information about the route it followed.





Earlier, Iranian media reported that no oil tanker from the country had reached China since the United States introduced its naval blockade on July 14.





If independently confirmed, the vessel's arrival would represent a notable development for Tehran as it seeks to sustain oil shipments to one of its most important international buyers despite mounting restrictions.





China continues to serve as a major market for Iranian crude oil. However, international sanctions and maritime restrictions have made the transportation, shipping arrangements and financial transactions involved in the trade increasingly complicated.