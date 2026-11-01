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Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran Iranian oil tanker defies U.S. blockade, delivers 2 million barrels to China DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent Kylie Jenner dazzles in $350 black mini dress for 'After Dark' collection Pakistan warns Taliban of 'heavy price' over threats and drone attacks, says DG ISPR 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles KP's Swat and Malakand Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in tragic motorcycle accident Alex Consani's jaw-dropping Mona Lisa transformation leaves fans speechless Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran Iranian oil tanker defies U.S. blockade, delivers 2 million barrels to China DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent Kylie Jenner dazzles in $350 black mini dress for 'After Dark' collection Pakistan warns Taliban of 'heavy price' over threats and drone attacks, says DG ISPR 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles KP's Swat and Malakand Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in tragic motorcycle accident Alex Consani's jaw-dropping Mona Lisa transformation leaves fans speechless

AI creates virus to beat antibiotic-resistant infections

The development highlights the growing potential of AI in medicine.

Web Desk November 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
AI could eventually reduce the virus development process to just a few days

A breakthrough in artificial intelligence and medicine has led to the experimental treatment of a patient with a severe bacterial infection using an AI-designed virus, offering new hope against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.


According to Radical Numerics, a California-based AI company, the treatment used a virus developed with the assistance of its AI model, Omni-1.


The model is designed to create viruses known as bacteriophages, which can target and destroy specific bacteria without harming human cells.


Scientists have already been exploring phage therapy as an experimental treatment for serious bacterial infections, particularly in patients who have limited options after conventional antibiotics and other treatments fail.


Traditionally, phage therapy involves identifying naturally occurring viruses capable of attacking harmful bacteria inside a patient's body.


However, Omni-1 takes this approach further by redesigning part of a virus to help it recognize and target specific infection-causing bacteria more effectively.


The company said AI could eventually reduce the virus development process to just a few days, potentially making personalized treatments faster and more accessible for patients facing difficult-to-treat infections.


According to the report, the patient received the experimental treatment through a special medical program that allows doctors to provide unconventional and investigational therapies to individuals whose conditions have not responded to standard medical treatments.


Although the development highlights the growing potential of AI in medicine, further research and clinical evidence will be needed to establish the treatment's safety and effectiveness.

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