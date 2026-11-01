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Germany’s Gen Z protests turn violent over living costs

Thousands demonstrate against rising expenses, education funding cuts and compulsory military service as clashes and shop looting are reported in several cities.

Web Desk November 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gen Z

Gen Z-led protests over rising living costs, education funding and compulsory military service turned violent in Germany on Saturday, Oct. 31, with clashes and shop looting reported in several cities.


In Frankfurt, protesters looted shops along a major shopping street, prompting police to close off a large section of the area. A police spokesperson said several arrests were made.


Clashes were also reported in Berlin, Cologne and Hamburg. According to authorities, some protesters targeted emergency workers with fireworks, stones and bottles, forcing police to use water cannons to disperse the crowds.


The demonstrations were organised by Gen Z regelt, a campaign group whose name translates to “Gen Z takes charge.” Thousands joined the rallies to oppose underfunded schools, rising living costs, public spending cuts and compulsory military service.


Gen Z regelt spokesperson Lina Friedrich said the movement was calling for peace, freedom and greater support for essential public services.

“What matters most to us is better support for the health and education systems. We are against compulsory military service and we are in favour of a fairer distribution of the burden,” she said.


Friedrich said the demonstrations were intended to oppose war and coercion while calling for a fairer distribution of public resources.



Protests spread across Europe


Germany’s demonstrations came amid a wider wave of protests across Europe, where people have raised concerns about housing affordability, living costs and public services.


In France, more than 320,000 people demonstrated on Saturday, according to the supplied report.


Italy also witnessed protests, with clashes between police and demonstrators reported in Rome and Turin.


In Portugal, police moved to clear a newly established tent camp after thousands marched against a proposed rental bill. Demonstrators argued that the legislation could worsen the country’s housing crisis, where house prices have more than doubled over the past decade.


Although the protests were driven by different national concerns, demonstrators across Europe shared demands for affordable housing, better education and stronger public services.

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