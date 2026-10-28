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German consumer sentiment slips as inflation worries weigh

Economic expectations rise for sixth straight month, but income concerns and weak buying appetite keep mood subdued. inflation worries

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

FRANKFURT: German consumer sentiment is set to slip marginally heading into November amid growing inflation and subdued income prospects, a survey showed Wednesday.


The consumer sentiment index, published by the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions and the GfK market research institute, fell to -30.8 points for November from -30.6 in October, slightly better than the average estimate of -30.9 in a Reuters poll of analysts.


"Consumers are looking increasingly optimistically at economic developments, but when it comes to their own wallets, skepticism still prevails," said Rolf Buerkl, head of consumer climate at NIM.


"Growing worries about inflation and subdued income prospects are dampening willingness to make larger purchases, even if the propensity to save is falling somewhat," he added.


Consumers' economic expectations improved for a sixth consecutive month, rising to 2.1 points from -3.4 and moving above zero for the first time since the outbreak of the Iran war.


Income expectations fell by 0.7 points to -15.7, a modest decline after last month's slump and despite a higher inflation rate.


Willingness to buy lost slightly more than a point to reach -11.9, while the price expectations indicator rose to 1.0 points, into positive territory.


NIM said that suggested consumers again expect somewhat higher inflation, after inflation rose to 3.3% in September on higher fuel prices.


Willingness to save, which had risen sharply last month, fell by 4.3 points to 17.2, which remains high but supports the consumer climate.


The survey was conducted October 1-12, 2026, among about 2,000 consumers. The consumer sentiment index is designed to forecast consumer behavior in the following month. A one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1% in private consumption. A reading above zero indicates year-on-year growth in private consumption; a value below zero indicates a drop.


Income expectations show how consumers assess the development of their household's financial situation over the next 12 months. Economic expectations show how consumers assess the development of Germany's general economic situation over the next 12 months.

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