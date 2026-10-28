Dictionary.com picks ‘Maxxing’ as its 2026 word of the year

The term has spread across social media, reflecting a wider push to optimize fitness, appearance, daily habits and technology use.

Whether it is improving physical appearance, building better habits or getting more out of artificial intelligence, the internet’s drive for constant improvement has a name: “maxxing.” Dictionary.com has named the term its 2026 Word of the Year, highlighting its growing influence on social media and everyday language.





What does ‘maxxing’ mean?





Derived from “maximizing,” maxxing means doing something to the fullest or optimizing it as much as possible. The slang can be used on its own or combined with other words to describe efforts to improve a specific part of life.





The term has gained popularity among Generation Z and Generation Alpha, with users applying it to everything from fitness and wellness to appearance and technology.

Common examples include:





Looksmaxxing: Trying to improve physical appearance. Gymmaxxing: Optimizing workouts and fitness routines. Sleepmaxxing: Adopting habits aimed at improving sleep. Proteinmaxxing: Focusing on increasing protein intake. Tokenmaxxing: Maximizing the use of artificial intelligence tools. Cozymaxxing: Prioritizing comfort and relaxation.





Why is the term gaining attention?





The word’s growing presence reflects an online culture in which people increasingly share their efforts to improve different aspects of their lives. According to figures cited in reports about Dictionary.com’s selection, digital media used “maxxing” nearly 19 times more in August 2026 than the monthly average in 2025.





Steve Johnson, director of lexicography at Dictionary Media Group, which operates Dictionary.com, said the term stood out because it appeared across a wide range of subjects.





However, maxxing is not always about serious self-improvement. Some users employ it humorously to describe everyday activities, while others use it to poke fun at the pressure to constantly become more productive, attractive or successful.





An old word with a new online life





Although the term has gained fresh attention through social media, it is not new. A version of the word appeared in the opening theme of the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” which featured the line “chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool.”





Its modern use has expanded considerably, with users attaching the suffix to an increasing range of activities and interests.

The selection follows “67” as Dictionary.com’s 2025 Word of the Year and “demure” in 2024, both of which gained widespread attention through internet culture.





Other contenders for 2026 Word of the Year





Dictionary.com also shortlisted four other terms reflecting economic concerns, technological developments and popular culture.





Affordability: Concerns about the cost of housing, groceries, child care and other essentials. Data center: The infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence and other computing services. Unc: A shortened form of “uncle,” often used by younger people for someone considered old-fashioned or out of touch. Odyssey: A long, eventful journey that gained renewed attention through Christopher Nolan’s 2026 film adaptation of Homer’s epic.





The shortlist reflects the issues and trends shaping public conversation in 2026. “Maxxing” stood out for its versatility, capturing the growing tendency to optimize almost every aspect of modern life.