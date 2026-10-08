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Caretaker killed in knife attack at Poland school, two teachers hurt

Polish Interior Ministry spokesperson Poland schoolsaid the teenager was carrying three knives when he entered the school.

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WARSAW, Poland: A 37-year-old school caretaker was killed and two teachers were injured Thursday when a 15-year-old former pupil attacked them with knives at a primary school in northern Poland, police said.

The teenager entered the school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, north of Warsaw, at about 9 a.m. local time and attacked the caretaker, according to police. A teacher and the school headteacher intervened and overpowered the suspect, but both were injured in the incident.

Polish Interior Ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka said the teenager was carrying three knives when he entered the school. The suspect previously attended the school, but authorities said his motive remained unclear.

Polish media reported that the caretaker had attempted to prevent the teenager from entering the school.

The injured teacher and headteacher were not in life-threatening condition, Galecka said.

The stabbing came as Polish authorities reported another foiled school attack in the region.

Police detained a 17-year-old boy in the town of Sierpc, northwest of Warsaw, a day earlier after teachers alerted authorities that he had spoken about plans to carry out a dangerous act at his school.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said police found two knives in the teenager's possession and that he had searched online for information about organizing a violent attack.

The incidents have raised renewed concerns about knife violence and security at schools in Poland.

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