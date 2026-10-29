Pakistan internet users may see slower speeds until November 2nd due to submarine cable maintenance

PTCL described the expected impact as minor and did not indicate that a complete disruption was anticipated.

ISLAMABAD: Internet users in Pakistan may experience slower speeds during peak hours until Nov. 2, 2026, as emergency maintenance on an international submarine cable could affect service, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. said.





PTCL said emergency maintenance on the AAE-1 cable, which runs between Italy and France, may cause minor service degradation for users in Pakistan during peak hours. The company expressed appreciation for customers' patience during the maintenance period.





The announcement raised concerns among internet users who rely on stable connectivity for online work, education, digital payments and access to websites and other services. PTCL described the expected impact as minor and did not indicate that a complete disruption was anticipated.





The Asia-Africa-Europe 1 cable is one of Pakistan's important international internet routes. The approximately 25,000-kilometer system connects Southeast Asia with Europe through Egypt and has a landing point in Karachi. PTCL began operations on the cable in Pakistan in 2017.





The cable connects Pakistan with international networks through landing points in countries including Greece, Italy and France. Because the current maintenance is reportedly taking place on the European section of the system, users may experience slower access to some websites and online services hosted in Europe, particularly during evening peak hours.





The actual impact on consumers will depend on how internet traffic is routed during the maintenance and how much alternative network capacity is available. The extent to which different internet service providers may be affected has not been confirmed.





The development also raised questions about the availability of backup bandwidth and alternative international routes to minimize disruption. PTCL has not announced whether additional backup capacity will be deployed during the maintenance.





It is not the first time an issue involving the AAE-1 cable has raised concerns about internet connectivity in Pakistan. In January 2025, a fault near Qatar reportedly affected the cable, and users experienced slower internet speeds. PTCL subsequently announced that the fault had been resolved.





The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority was approached for comment on the reported slowdown and the measures being taken to protect consumers. No response had been received from the regulator by the time this story was filed.





PTCL said the potential impact may continue until Nov. 2, 2026, but the extent of the slowdown will depend on network conditions and the availability of alternative routes.