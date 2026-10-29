Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
29-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.85 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+1.75 PKR
Rs. 399.82/ltr
Headlines
Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan Prince Harry seeks another chance for Meghan to embrace UK life New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law Christine Lagarde to step down as ECB president in February Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan

New York bans AI Chatbot companions for minors under new law

The law requires chatbot operators, including companies offering services such as ChatGPT, to verify users’ ages and limit certain chatbot behaviors when users are under 18.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

NEW YORK: New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law restricting minors’ use of artificial intelligence chatbots that simulate personal relationships, marking one of the broadest efforts in the United States to regulate consumer-facing AI systems.


The law requires chatbot operators, including companies offering services such as ChatGPT, to verify users’ ages and limit certain chatbot behaviors when users are under 18.


Under the legislation, chatbots cannot generate content that leads minors to believe the AI is human, alive or capable of experiencing human emotions. They are also prohibited from suggesting that they have personal or professional relationships with users, occupy positions of authority or hold personal opinions.


“No longer will minors have access to chatbots that pretend to be their friends, boyfriends and girlfriends,” Hochul said at a signing ceremony.


She also said the law would prevent chatbots from retaining sensitive information about minors’ emotional and physical health.


Several other U.S. states, including California, have adopted measures to regulate AI chatbots. However, the New York legislation uses broad language that has drawn criticism from technology industry representatives.


Tech, an advocacy group representing the technology sector in New York, criticized what it described as the law’s vague language.


“Keeping kids safe online should not mean cutting them off from tools that help them learn and prepare for careers,” the group said in a statement.


AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment from Agence France-Presse.


Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that advises families on children’s media use, welcomed the legislation, describing it as the strongest child-focused AI safety bill in the country.


“AI companies offer chatbots with features that are dangerous, and even deadly, for kids and teens,” the organization’s CEO, Jim Steyer, said in a statement, adding that the law would prohibit those features in New York.


The legislation adds to growing U.S. efforts to address concerns about children’s safety, privacy and emotional relationships with AI systems, while raising questions about how broadly such restrictions could affect educational and other chatbot applications.

Recommended

Pope Leo XIV warns against emotional risks of AI chatbots

Pope Leo XIV warns against emotional risks of AI chatbots
Instagram glitch replaces real friends with AI Chatbots

Instagram glitch replaces real friends with AI Chatbots
Google integrates customizable Gemini Chatbots (Gems) into Google workspace apps

Google integrates customizable Gemini Chatbots (Gems) into Google workspace apps
Elon Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged App Store bias favoring OpenAI

Elon Musk’s xAI to sue Apple over alleged App Store bias favoring OpenAI
ChatGPT 4 achieves second place among AI Chatbots for the first time

ChatGPT 4 achieves second place among AI Chatbots for the first time
Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets
ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages

ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages
Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights

Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal
Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25

Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25
Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’
UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims

UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims