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Netherlands plans to cut 25,000 govt jobs in AI-led overhaul

According to a report by Bloomberg, the plan would gradually reduce the number of government employees rather than eliminate all the positions at once.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

AMSTERDAM: The Dutch government is planning to cut about 25,000 public-sector jobs as part of an overhaul aimed at expanding the use of artificial intelligence and modern technology to improve efficiency and reduce government spending.


According to a report by Bloomberg, the plan would gradually reduce the number of government employees rather than eliminate all the positions at once.


The proposed changes are expected to save the government about $5 billion annually, the report said.


Under the plan, government departments will review tasks and responsibilities that could be handled by artificial intelligence and automated systems, potentially reducing the need for human workers in some areas.


A government official said the Netherlands could not continue operating indefinitely through traditional methods. The official indicated that difficult decisions would be made in the coming period and could have significant effects.


The proposed overhaul comes as the growing use of AI worldwide intensifies debate over the future of employment. Businesses across several industries are already using AI and automation to perform tasks previously handled by human employees, raising concerns about potential job losses.

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