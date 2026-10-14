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Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties Lola Young defends her team after revealing severe burnout Pakistan targets $100 billion in exports as PIDE conference calls for economic reforms Netflix secures broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup India’s Makhi Janta Party follows CJP as political satire takes flight Students, govt employees to get three consecutive holidays in Nov Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, China’s Hubei province eye stronger trade, tech ties Lola Young defends her team after revealing severe burnout Pakistan targets $100 billion in exports as PIDE conference calls for economic reforms Netflix secures broadcasting rights for 2030 FIFA World Cup India’s Makhi Janta Party follows CJP as political satire takes flight Students, govt employees to get three consecutive holidays in Nov Karachi gets relief as K-Electric ends load shedding in several areas Momina Iqbal fires back at Saqib Chadhar with sarcastic dig over YouTube earnings Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils Rs16.2 billion livestock loan package

Google DeepMind, Google Cloud offer $3 million in AI resources to European researchers

Researchers will gain access to specialized AI tools.

Web Desk October 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Google offers $3 million in AI support

Google DeepMind and Google Cloud have launched an initiative to help up to 200 European researchers access advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models and $3 million in cloud computing credits.


Announced at an AI summit in Dublin, the initiative aims to address Europe’s shortage of computing resources and accelerate scientific research under the European Commission’s Resource for AI Science in Europe (RAISE) framework.


Researchers will gain access to specialized AI tools, including AlphaFold 3, WeatherNext, AlphaGenome, AlphaEvolve and AlphaEarth Foundations.


These tools can help scientists study molecular structures, analyze genetic data, forecast extreme weather and tackle other complex scientific challenges.


Google will provide the technology and computing infrastructure, while the European Commission will independently manage the selection of participating researchers.


The initiative aims to help European research teams speed up scientific discoveries and develop solutions to major global challenges.

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