Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 29, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
29-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.85 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+1.75 PKR
Rs. 399.82/ltr
Headlines
Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi in Ballon d’Or greatest season vote ICCI seeks Pakistan-China joint ventures in electric motorcycle manufacturing Flu vaccine shortage hits Pakistan; fresh supplies expected by Dec Sindh Govt announces Rs 2m aid for each Tharparkar accident victim England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale Nine killed in oxygen cylinder explosion in Tharparkar Hacktivist group leaks details of 41,000 homeland security officials in a massive data breach U.S. Fed holds rates steady, signals more hikes possible as inflation remains elevated Petrol, diesel prices go up in Pakistan

Microsoft’s AI boom fuels $36.6 billion quarterly profit

Revenue rises 19% as cloud growth strengthens earnings, while the company plans voluntary buyouts for about 60,000 employees.

Web Desk October 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Microsoft

NEW YORK: Microsoft’s quarterly profit surged past $36.6 billion as its cloud business fueled revenue growth, putting the spotlight on the company’s AI-driven expansion just days after it announced a voluntary buyout program for about 60,000 employees.


Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 19% from a year earlier to $92.3 billion, while Microsoft Cloud revenue increased 30%. The results highlight strong demand for the company’s cloud services as it pours billions of dollars into artificial intelligence infrastructure.


Microsoft shares rose nearly 2.9% in after-hours trading in New York on Wednesday.


Cloud business drives earnings growth


Microsoft’s cloud division, which provides technology services to businesses and organizations, remained a key driver of its financial performance as companies increasingly adopt AI tools.


CEO Satya Nadella said AI development was accelerating adoption of the technology and delivering what he described as “real-world impact across every industry.”

The company also warned that substantial investments in AI and other uncertainties could affect its financial performance, underscoring the risks associated with its expansion.


The earnings report came days after Microsoft announced a voluntary buyout offer for eligible employees across teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States.


The company said the program would give employees financial support and career-planning resources while helping Microsoft adapt its workforce to changing business needs. The company employs more than 220,000 people worldwide.


The planned buyouts come as Microsoft commits billions of dollars to the computing systems and data centers needed to develop and run AI technology.


Big tech faces questions over AI spending


Microsoft is among several major technology companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure as investors weigh whether the spending will deliver sustainable returns.

Major technology firms, including Amazon, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft, are expected to spend more than $700 billion collectively this year on AI chips, data centers and related infrastructure.


Their latest financial results are drawing close scrutiny as investors look for evidence that the costly race to expand AI capabilities can translate into lasting revenue and profit growth.


Alphabet shares fall after earnings


Microsoft’s results contrasted with those of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which reported weaker quarterly profit and signaled that heavy AI spending would continue.

Alphabet shares fell 9.75% on Wednesday after the company reported a 25% year-over-year decline in quarterly net profit.


The contrasting market reactions highlight the challenge facing technology companies: investing enough to compete in AI while convincing investors that the spending can support long-term growth without putting pressure on profitability.

Recommended

Meta launches AI agent that can send emails, make payments

Meta launches AI agent that can send emails, make payments
Meta's Threads overtakes 'X' as Zuckerberg reveals more than 500 million active users

Meta's Threads overtakes 'X' as Zuckerberg reveals more than 500 million active users
Instagram creators hit by copyright scam as extortionists demand cryptocurrency

Instagram creators hit by copyright scam as extortionists demand cryptocurrency
Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters

Microsoft uncovers AI-powered phishing trick using invisible 'Unicode' characters
Microsoft considered buying Cursor before SpaceX deal, say sources

Microsoft considered buying Cursor before SpaceX deal, say sources
Microsoft to cut 4,800 jobs, overhaul Xbox unit

Microsoft to cut 4,800 jobs, overhaul Xbox unit
Microsoft Edge tightens password security after flaw report

Microsoft Edge tightens password security after flaw report
Outlook Lite retirement announced: full shutdown set for May 25

Outlook Lite retirement announced: full shutdown set for May 25
Microsoft’s Copilot takes a bold new turn in Windows 11 update

Microsoft’s Copilot takes a bold new turn in Windows 11 update
Amazon set to launch first smartphone in over a decade

Amazon set to launch first smartphone in over a decade
Alexa+ lands in the UK: A smarter, more connected AI awaits

Alexa+ lands in the UK: A smarter, more connected AI awaits
Zoox launches AI-powered robotaxi hub in Arizona

Zoox launches AI-powered robotaxi hub in Arizona