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Meta's Threads overtakes 'X' as Zuckerberg reveals more than 500 million active users Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back Agha Ali breaks the internet as fans go fanatical over new song ‘Keh De Jaana’ FBISE announces 2026 HSSC Part I and II results DRAP gives pharmaceutical companies last warning to update product records Fall beauty goes glam with vintage retro waves and dramatic lashes Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption Balochistan operations kill 11 India-linked militants UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure as airlines demand compensation Scientists supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12 Brent crude nears $100 as middle east conflict intensifies Instagram creators hit by copyright scam as extortionists demand cryptocurrency Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, warning smokers to protect loved ones Meta's Threads overtakes 'X' as Zuckerberg reveals more than 500 million active users Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back Agha Ali breaks the internet as fans go fanatical over new song ‘Keh De Jaana’ FBISE announces 2026 HSSC Part I and II results DRAP gives pharmaceutical companies last warning to update product records Fall beauty goes glam with vintage retro waves and dramatic lashes Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption Balochistan operations kill 11 India-linked militants UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure as airlines demand compensation Scientists supercharge 'Spirulina' with beef-level active vitamin B12 Brent crude nears $100 as middle east conflict intensifies Instagram creators hit by copyright scam as extortionists demand cryptocurrency Secondhand smoke kills 1.66 million worldwide, warning smokers to protect loved ones

Meta's Threads overtakes 'X' as Zuckerberg reveals more than 500 million active users

Independent audience measurements have also shown Threads gaining ground.

Web Desk September 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Meta's Threads

Meta's Threads has reached 500 million monthly active users in June 2026, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, bringing the platform closer to Elon Musk's X as the two social networks compete for influence over real-time conversations, news and digital advertising.

The rapid growth has been fueled by Threads' connection to Instagram and its easy sign-up process, helping Meta challenge X's long-standing position in online discussions.

Zuckerberg shared the latest user figure during Alex Heath's podcast, this latest figure puts Threads roughly on par with estimates for X's monthly audience and highlights how quickly Meta's text-based platform has expanded since its launch in 2023.

Independent audience measurements have also shown Threads gaining ground. Some data indicated that Threads recorded more daily active mobile users than X in certain periods during 2025 and early 2026. However, X continues to have an advantage in web traffic and the amount of time some users spend on the platform.

The figures have sparked debate among X users, with some questioning whether Threads' numbers are directly comparable because people can create Threads accounts through their existing Instagram profiles. Despite the criticism, Threads has continued to expand its presence in several regional markets.

Its connection with Instagram gives users a simple way to join the platform, while its growing appeal among advertisers has helped Meta position Threads as a brand-friendly alternative for companies seeking social media audiences.

Meta has also introduced new features aimed at keeping users engaged.

Changes to recommendation systems, live topic communities and greater control over chronological feeds have helped the platform develop beyond its initial launch surge.

The growing similarity in audience size signals a major shift in the social media market. As Threads continues to grow, Meta and X are increasingly competing for users, advertisers and influence over how people follow news and participate in public conversations online.

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