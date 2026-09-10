Instagram’s ChatGPT-powered 1980s AI trend sparks a craze among users

The trend also highlights how social media users are increasingly treating generative AI as a creative tool.

Instagram users are turning back the clock to the 1980s this week as AI-generated portraits featuring big hair, vintage clothing, dramatic lighting and grainy film textures sweep across Stories and Reels, with ChatGPT emerging as one of the most popular tools behind the nostalgic makeover.

The trend lets users upload a recent photograph and ask an AI tool to reimagine them as if the picture were taken in the 1980s. The person’s recognizable facial features and skin tone remain the focus, while their hairstyle, clothing, background, lighting, colors and film texture are transformed to create an unmistakable vintage look.

The result is a digital trip down memory lane complete with retro hairstyles, old-school fashion, cinematic lighting and the imperfect grain associated with photographs and movies from the era. On Instagram, users are sharing the results through Stories and Reels, turning individual AI experiments into a wider visual trend.

The format has gained additional momentum through Instagram’s “Add Yours” sticker, which encourages users to participate in the same theme and share their own versions with followers.

Rather than relying solely on a generic Western retro aesthetic, many of the most eye-catching creations are drawing inspiration from Bollywood, South Asian family photo albums and the glamorous old film looks.

The appeal comes partly from the contrast between modern technology and an unmistakably old-fashioned visual style. A photograph taken on a smartphone can now be transformed into something that looks like it belongs in a family album from decades ago.

As the viral AI portrait trend sweeps across Instagram, Pakistani stars are joining the nostalgia wave by transforming their modern photographs into glamorous 1980s-inspired avatars, giving followers a glimpse of what they might have looked like in the golden era of vintage fashion and cinema.

Among the celebrities embracing the trend, Pakistani actress Hira Somroo has caught particular attention after sharing her own ’80s-inspired avatar with her fans. Her nostalgic transformation sparked an enthusiastic response, with followers filling the comments section with heart emojis, affectionate messages and praise for her vintage look and timeless style.

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The trend also highlights how social media users are increasingly treating generative AI as a creative tool rather than simply a way to produce realistic images. A single photograph can become the starting point for experimenting with different decades, fashion eras, cinematic styles and cultural aesthetics.

ChatGPT is not the only AI platform being used for the trend. Users have also turned to Google’s Gemini and other image-generation tools to create similar 1980s-inspired portraits.

The trend has expanded beyond Instagram as well, with similar AI-generated throwback images appearing on TikTok and other social platforms. What started as a nostalgic visual experiment has quickly become another example of how social media can turn a creative prompt into a global trend, proving that, online, the past is never really out of fashion.

You can try this single prompt as well to replicate these trends across your feed:

Retro disco portrait:

Recreate this image as a 1980s disco-era portrait. Keep the subject's recognizable facial features and natural skin tone intact. Add big, teased hair, a shimmery or metallic outfit, boldly colored makeup, stage lighting in the background, and a grainy, slightly overexposed film look. Make it feel like a real photograph from a party, not a digital filter.



