Google AI Gemini hiking advice sparks rescue after hikers stranded on California's Mount Shasta

The hikers used Gemini to organize several parts of their trip, including their route, expected travel time, equipment and food supplies.

Three inexperienced hikers were rescued from California's Mount Shasta (a 14,179-foot volcano) after using Google's Gemini to plan their climb, raising fresh concerns about the dangers of trusting AI chatbots with critical outdoor decisions, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service.

The hikers used Gemini to organize several parts of their trip, including their route, expected travel time, equipment and food supplies. However, authorities said the chatbot's recommendations led the group to prepare with much less food and water than they needed. What was supposed to be an eight-hour hike eventually became a 16-hour struggle, putting the three hikers in a dangerous situation.

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The group also went beyond the suggested midday turnaround time for reaching the summit. They eventually arrived at the top, leaving them with a difficult descent after darkness had set in. On their way down, the hikers lost their planned route and ended up in Mud Creek Canyon. The situation became even more serious when one member injured a knee after falling.

Their problems continued when the group's phone battery ran out. With night temperatures dropping, the hikers were left without enough clothing, shelter, food or water to safely remain in the area. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the emergency after the hikers became stranded on the mountain.

U.S. Forest Service climbing rangers found the group the following morning. Rangers gave the hikers first aid and essential supplies before helping them safely leave the mountain. The incident has put the risks of using AI-generated advice for challenging outdoor activities in the public eye.

While AI tools can quickly provide information and suggestions, authorities' account of the rescue shows why hikers should verify important safety details with reliable sources before heading into remote or dangerous terrain.

Mount Shasta is a major climbing destination in Northern California. Mountain conditions can change quickly, making proper preparation, weather checks, navigation tools, adequate supplies and knowledge of local safety recommendations especially important. For hikers, the episode serves as a warning to treat AI-generated travel suggestions as a starting point rather than a substitute for official guidance, experienced advice and proper backcountry preparation.