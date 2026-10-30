Pakistan’s Hong Kong Sixes campaign gets dramatic start

Saturday, October 31, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 31, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
31-OCT-2026
PETROL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+2.29 PKR
Rs. 402.96/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years

Pakistan’s Hong Kong Sixes campaign gets dramatic start

UAE chase down 107 in six overs to stun defending champions by one wicket.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Hong Kong Sixes

HONG KONG: A blazing batting display from Abbas Afridi was not enough to save Pakistan from a dramatic opening defeat as defending champions lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by one wicket in their Group C clash at the Hong Kong Sixes at Mission Road Ground on Friday.


After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan posted 106-3 in their allotted six overs, with captain Abbas Afridi leading the charge through an explosive innings.

Afridi smashed 53 off just 13 deliveries, hitting one four and eight sixes, while Abdul Samad provided strong support with an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.


Chasing 107, the UAE mounted an aggressive response, reaching 109-5 in six overs to seal a thrilling one-wicket victory.


UAE captain Khalid Shah led the chase with a stunning 71 off 20 deliveries, including three fours and nine sixes. Zahid Ali also made a valuable contribution, scoring 22 off just eight balls.


For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad and Irfan Khan claimed one wicket each, but their efforts could not prevent the defeat.


The loss puts Pakistan under early pressure as they look to defend their title. They will now turn their attention to archrivals India, whom they are scheduled to face in their next Group C fixture at 11 a.m. today.

Recommended

Pakistan name 15-member squad for U19 Asia Cup

Pakistan name 15-member squad for U19 Asia Cup
FIFA cancels Arab Cup third-place match between UAE and Saudi Arabia

FIFA cancels Arab Cup third-place match between UAE and Saudi Arabia
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 39 runs in T20 Tri-series opener

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 39 runs in T20 Tri-series opener
Pakistan vs. India Champions Trophy tickets now on sale

Pakistan vs. India Champions Trophy tickets now on sale
Abbas Afridi to miss third T20 match against New Zealand

Abbas Afridi to miss third T20 match against New Zealand
NZ vs PAK: Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir to make debut as Pakistan announces playing XI for first T20I

NZ vs PAK: Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir to make debut as Pakistan announces playing XI for first T20I
PCB unveils Pakistan squad for Hong Kong Sixes tournament

PCB unveils Pakistan squad for Hong Kong Sixes tournament
UAE schools ban parents from taking photos and videos on campus

UAE schools ban parents from taking photos and videos on campus
Strait of Hormuz recovery pushes 'OPEC' to raise oil supply targets

Strait of Hormuz recovery pushes 'OPEC' to raise oil supply targets
US imposes new sanctions on Iran oil network

US imposes new sanctions on Iran oil network
Dubai launches UAE’s first ViruGenetics lab to strengthen food safety

Dubai launches UAE’s first ViruGenetics lab to strengthen food safety
PM Shehbaz condemns attacks on civilian sites in UAE

PM Shehbaz condemns attacks on civilian sites in UAE