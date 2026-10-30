Pakistan’s Hong Kong Sixes campaign gets dramatic start

UAE chase down 107 in six overs to stun defending champions by one wicket.

HONG KONG: A blazing batting display from Abbas Afridi was not enough to save Pakistan from a dramatic opening defeat as defending champions lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by one wicket in their Group C clash at the Hong Kong Sixes at Mission Road Ground on Friday.





After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan posted 106-3 in their allotted six overs, with captain Abbas Afridi leading the charge through an explosive innings.

Afridi smashed 53 off just 13 deliveries, hitting one four and eight sixes, while Abdul Samad provided strong support with an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.





Chasing 107, the UAE mounted an aggressive response, reaching 109-5 in six overs to seal a thrilling one-wicket victory.





UAE captain Khalid Shah led the chase with a stunning 71 off 20 deliveries, including three fours and nine sixes. Zahid Ali also made a valuable contribution, scoring 22 off just eight balls.





For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad and Irfan Khan claimed one wicket each, but their efforts could not prevent the defeat.





The loss puts Pakistan under early pressure as they look to defend their title. They will now turn their attention to archrivals India, whom they are scheduled to face in their next Group C fixture at 11 a.m. today.