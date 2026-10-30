Pakistan fire back against India in Hong Kong Sixes

Abbas Afridi smashes five consecutive sixes while Khawaja Nafay scores 41 off 12 balls to secure a four-wicket victory and revive Pakistan’s qualification hopes.

HONG KONG: Pakistan roared back into contention at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, crushing archrivals India’s hopes with a four-wicket victory in their Group C clash at Mission Road Ground on Friday.





Five consecutive sixes from captain Abbas Afridi and a blistering 41 off 12 balls by Khawaja Nafay powered Pakistan to the win after their opening defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





India restricted to 88





India struggled to build a competitive total after being put into bat, losing all their wickets for 88 runs in the allotted six overs.





Shashank Singh led the scoring with 40 off just 11 deliveries, including two fours and five sixes. Nitish Rana added 19 off 14 balls, while T. Natarajan remained unbeaten on 12 off six deliveries, hitting two boundaries.





Rahul Tripathi contributed nine off five balls, while Rahul Tewatia and captain Krunal Pandya were dismissed for first-ball ducks.

Pakistan’s bowlers kept India under pressure, with Abdul Samad taking two wickets for 10 runs in one over. Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Shahzad claimed one wicket each.





Pakistan launched their chase in spectacular fashion, smashing 31 runs in the opening over as Afridi hit five consecutive sixes off Krunal Pandya.





Khawaja Nafay kept the attack going in the second over, striking five boundaries against T. Natarajan as Pakistan added 28 runs and raced past the 50-run mark.

India finally broke the partnership when Shashank dismissed Afridi for 35 off just eight balls, including one four and five sixes.





Nafay continued the assault, scoring 41 off 12 deliveries with two fours and five sixes before Rahul Tewatia dismissed him.





Irfan Niazi then sealed the victory with a six off his first delivery, while Abdul Samad remained unbeaten on seven off three balls, including a six.





The win revived Pakistan’s qualification hopes after their narrow opening defeat against the UAE, setting up a crucial battle in the remaining Group C fixtures.